Waaaaait, Wait… Iowans Say a National Treasure is our Worst Attraction?!

There are quite a few unique Airbnb's right here in the Midwest. I've compiled some of my favorites just for you. Okay, I can't get over how cool this one is. Have you ever had the urge to pretend to be a pirate for the evening? If so, I've found the PERFECT place for you. Check out this Pirate Ship Cabin located in Lyndon Station, WI, near the Dells. It goes for $173 a night and can sleep 6 guests. It even has a fun play area for the kiddos. The only downside I can see is that the bathhouse is a bit of a walk from the cabin, but I personally wouldn't mind that for a night or two.

FAYETTE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO