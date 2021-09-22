CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother and Daughter Likely Starved in Their Home After Caretaker Choked to Death

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Authorities report that the bodies of all three family members were found seated in their living room.

www.newsweek.com

NutzBreaker
4d ago

This is why having friends and family in constant contact helps, the fact that they went 30 days without anyone noticing is pathetic and sad

Freedom for All
4d ago

Tragic accident...was a phone not available..think I am going to get a panic button around my neck. For anyone in this situation..perhaps. a check in by phone every other day ..welfare check.. There were times I have not had any contact for weeks. Now kids call once week at least. Had some falls where getting up was almost impossible. I respect commercial now "help. I can't get up"

Hailey Hoffman
4d ago

Jesus. if they were cognitively aware.. I can't imagine how the sister and mother felt. watching him choke unable to help, then just helplessly sat there... watching eachother slowly die....plus the poor dog. Horrifying way to go. They don't make scary movies about this kind of stuff but oh how they do make nightmares. RIP

