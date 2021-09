Leander ISD trustee Jim MacKay is resigning from the board of trustees, according to a Sept. 13 news release. The board of trustees held a special meeting Sept. 13 to discuss MacKay’s resignation and the next steps to fill the Place 5 vacancy. MacKay began his first term with the board Nov. 2016 and won re-election in Nov. 2020. His current term was set to expire in 2024. Since he had more than a year left in his term, the board is legally required to fill the vacancy within 180 days. The board has two options to fill the vacancy: either call a special election or appoint a board member. The board did not make a decision on which option they would choose during the meeting.

LEANDER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO