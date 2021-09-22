Crash involving a side-by-side injuries Pierz woman

PIERZ — A Pierz woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Sept. 21, near the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and Edward Street in Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 8:03 p.m. to the crash. According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Bradley Bednar of Pierz, was traveling north on Edward Street in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle and 87-year-old Elizabeth Boser of Pierz was traveling west on First Avenue Southeast in a Jeep Cherokee. Boser stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection and struck the UTV. The UTV rolled and came to a rest on the driver’s side. A passenger in the UTV, 37-year-old Desiree Bednar of Pierz, was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.