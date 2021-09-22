Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Semiconductor production is one of today’s most vital industries with the vast adoption of digital technologies across sectors. Because a current semiconductor shortage is expected to be addressed gradually with large-scale investments to boost production, we think fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks STMicroelectronics (STM), Amkor (NASDAQ:AMKR), and ChipMOS (IMOS) could be worth buying on market dips to cash in on the industry’s solid growth prospects. These stocks look undervalued at their current price levels and could deliver gains soon. Read on.The global semiconductor shortage has created production bottlenecks in several industries, especially the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) spaces. However, the popularity of remote working structures and digital transformation has created a substantial demand for semiconductors worldwide.
Comments / 0