Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is surging higher Wednesday after Jefferies analyst John Hecht initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. The analyst expects that SoFi Technologies' "flywheel' will continue to drive significant user growth, product adoption and margin expansion. Hecht projects...

