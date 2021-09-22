The Texas Longhorn Band Has a Drum With a Radioactive Past

Big. Loud. Orange. Radioactive. These four words could only be describing the University of Texas Longhorn Band’s Big Bertha drum. It’s big all right, more specifically, it’s the biggest drum on the planet (depending on who you ask). Its thumping boom spooks Austin residents in thinking there might be an earthquake in south-central Texas. Its orange is so burnt it’s hot to the touch. Radioactive? Big Bertha has more in its discography than the Imagine Dragons smash hit. It, quite literally, is radioactive. An instrument with an explosive past? Sounds like my ex-girlfriend.