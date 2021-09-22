CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiovascular Systems Expects COVID-19 Impact On Quarterly Revenue

By Vandana Singh
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) issued an update on financials citing the COVID-19 impact. The device maker says that the revenue for Q1 FY22 could be negatively affected by more than 10% from the anticipated level. The Company attributes the adverse impact to hospital capacity constraints due to increased hospitalizations in...

