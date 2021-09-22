Frosted Irish Cream Brownies Recipe

Is there anything better than a gooey, chocolate brownie? Actually, if you're an adult, there is something better (and no, we're not pulling your leg). Did you know that you can add booze to frosting and brownie batter to take the taste to a whole new level? Yep, it's possible and the result is pretty amazing. If you have a sweet tooth and love a little Irish cream, then this recipe is right up your alley. It's great for a dinner party, or to enjoy after a long day at work. These brownies are not just good-looking and worthy of the gram, but they're also super tasty.