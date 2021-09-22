CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Safeguard confidence in the beverage supply chain

By Contact the Editor
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, leading food safety certification and assurance provider, Lloyd's Register, commissioned a survey of 100 senior executives in the beverage industry. The results were concerning, with 97% of respondents reporting that they had been affected by food fraud in the 12 months. Download this whitepaper to discover the...

www.foodmanufacture.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Educate consumers about their effect on supply chains, expert says

Consumers have learnt lessons from stockpiling over lockdown but more should be done to help them understand the effect they can have on supply chains, according to a sector expert.Rick Tellez, the co-founder of supply chain logistics platform KlearNow, said most consumers wanted to do the “right thing” by maintaining normal shopping behaviour but it only took a “tiny minority” to panic and affect supply chains.Mr Tellez called on the logistics sector and the Government to do more to educate consumers about their part in the global supply chain.It only takes a tiny minority of consumers to panic to make...
RETAIL
etftrends.com

What Is Behind the Supply Chain Disruptions?

While shortages for all manner of goods have been a hallmark of this pandemic induced recession and recovery, it is important to understand what is driving these issues. As we look for the causes of these supply chain disruptions, we find a myriad of factors. While demand for certain goods, such as semi-conductors and steel, has overwhelmed supply, overall global exports are at an all-time high. Importantly, global industries are currently producing goods at a record pace in this globalized economy. As the following chart shows, global exports for OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) countries collapsed with the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. However, exports quickly reversed and are now running at levels above the previous cycle trendline from 2010-2019.
INDUSTRY
fox26houston.com

Beverage container shortage, leads to limited supplies on store shelves

HOUSTON - After 18 months of the pandemic, a stubborn shortage is leaving some thirsty consumers high and dry. When many were forced to stay home, and out of bars and restaurants, a lot of people turned to cans and bottles to quench their thirst and the beverage industry is still struggling to keep up.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Food Manufacturing#Safeguard#Beverage Industry#Supply Chains#Lloyd S Register
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Food Safety: Weak Links in The Chain

Allergen management, effective management of food industry audits, horizon scanning tools and robust hazard analysis critical control points (HACCP) systems will all be addressed in a free Food Manufacture webinar held on 6 October. The annual Food Safety Briefing, which is this year entitled Food Safety: Weak Links in The...
FOOD SAFETY
The Lima News

Local businesses address supply chain

LIMA — Area businesses gathered in the Lima Civic Center on Friday morning for the Great American Sunrise. At the event, local business owners heard about the supply chain issues facing the manufacturing and logistics industries, as well as why Ohio could be better positioned for a comeback compared to other states across the country.
LIMA, OH
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Industry Experts Discuss Future of Supply Chains

Registration is officially open for SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, a full week devoted to knowledge, education and networking about all things related to the future of supply chain and logistics. SCN Summit: State of the Supply Chain Week kicks off Dec. 6 with a discussion on warehouse automation...
INDUSTRY
tufts.edu

Improving Social Sustainability in Supply Chains

New research from The Regulation of International Supply Chains (RISC), an academic research project funded. by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark, sheds light on how social sustainability issues — such as working conditions, occupational health, and safety — are governed in the Bangladesh ready made garment (RMG) industry. By looking at the many initiatives set in place in the aftermath of the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which housed five garment factories, killed at least 1,132 people and injured more than 2,500, the report seeks to understand the landscape and scope of organizations and governance initiatives for social sustainability and their interactions.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
dcvelocity.com

Advancing women in supply chain

What can the supply chain industry do to attract, promote, and retain more women throughout its ranks—especially at the highest levels of an organization? That was the key question posed to a panel of industry experts on the second full day of CSCMP EDGE 2021, being held this week in Atlanta. Moderated by Angie Freeman, chief human resources and environmental, social and governance officer at C.H. Robinson, the panel began by outlining some of the major challenges facing women in the industry, including supporting women at various stages of their careers, continuing to fight gender bias, and finding ways to instill in ever-younger generations of women the idea that there are no limits to what they can achieve in any industry. The panel of supply chain leaders included Cloe Guidry-Reed, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based supplier diversity management solutions firm Hire Ground; Jennifer Kilgore, human resources director for Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics, and Maayan Nissan, director and head of global supply chain at Arizona-based Align Technology. They all agreed that one of the keys to attracting and retaining top female talent depends largely on developing role models at all levels of the supply chain profession. “You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Guidry-Reed, noting that strong role models help to both inspire and develop future female leaders in an organization. Among the panel’s advice for creating a more inclusive workplace that can help move women forward: creating mentorship and sponsorship programs within your organization; helping establish relationships, networks, and support systems for women at all points along their careers; developing programs that identify and invest in high-performing women with the capacity to lead; treating leadership as a tangible skill that can be developed and not something that is necessarily innate; highlighting senior women leaders in your organization as a way to appeal to younger generations and potential employees; and clearly charting the path to leadership within your organization. CSCMP EDGE 2021 takes place in Atlanta September 19-22.
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Sounding the Alert on U.S. Supply Chain Congestion

We are now seeing a 25-to-30-day delay trying to clear these shipments from the docks. Many retailers will be struggling to fill their shelves for the holiday season. Hard-to-find items will include sneakers, electronic consumer products and any goods coming from places like China and Malaysia. I believe the backup at the ports will ease, but not until after the holidays. Ideally, to ensure products needed for the holiday season arrive in time, orders should have been placed earlier than normal.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Wilbur-Ellis Selects Made4net for Supply Chain Enterprise

TEANECK, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Wilbur-Ellis, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals, selected Made4net WMS to manage its logistics enterprise across 80 distribution sites in the U.S. Wilbur-Ellis chose the Made4net solution to manage its Agribusiness distribution processes, including inventory management and distribution optimization for real-time visibility and control throughout its supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
WKRN

Supply chain industry deals with challenge of labor shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Supply chains across the country and in Middle Tennessee are facing many challenges when it comes to both rising prices and shipping delays. One challenge in particular has been a lack of labor and experts said that could impact the upcoming holiday season. “I’m very concerned....
NASHVILLE, TN
brewersassociation.org

Supply Chain Updates – September 2021

The Brewers Association Supply Chain Subcommittee shares industry updates on brewing supply chain issues and activities. Please log in to view this resource. Not a member? Join Now. Members Only Content. Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum, and every technical resource with a Brewers Association...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

A decade of grocery supply chain change — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Co-op warns of supply chain pressure on profits

The Co-op warned of pressure on full-year profits from the supply chain crisis as it revealed it swung to a half-year loss.The group reported underlying pre-tax operating losses of £15 million for the six months to July 3 compared with profits of £56 million a year ago as it was hit by product availability issues and the continuing impact of the pandemic.It warned that the “unplanned supply chain challenges and ongoing Covid costs will bring greater levels of uncertainty”.“This will in turn apply pressure on our prior expected level of profitability for year end,” it said.Food sales at the supermarket...
RETAIL
pymnts

Google Unveils Supply Chain Twin Solution

Google on Tuesday (Sept. 14) rolled out Supply Chain Twin, a Google Cloud-based initiative that helps companies to create a so-called “digital twin” of their physical supply chain, according to a Venture Beat report. Supply Chain Twin organizes a company’s data to provide a full picture of their suppliers, inventories...
INTERNET
Creston News Advertiser

Pandemic economy damages music supply chain

Editor’s note: this is part one of a two-part story. Look for part two in tomorrow’s CNA. Scarcity during this pandemic has taken from nearly every conceivable industry worldwide. Different countries having different restrictions to contain the coronavirus have led to longer delays in the arrival of parts and products. Music retailers have been greatly impacted by this lack of cohesion as instruments often are made up of many complex and essential parts that aren’t available to sell.
CRESTON, IA
mit.edu

End-to-end supply chain transparency

For years, companies have managed their extended supply chains with intermittent audits and certifications while attempting to persuade their suppliers to adhere to certain standards and codes of conduct. But they’ve lacked the concrete data necessary to prove their supply chains were working as they should. They most likely had baseline data about their suppliers — what they bought and who they bought it from — but knew little else about the rest of the supply chain.
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Contract Manufacturing During Supply Chain Crisis

The chaotic nutraceuticals supply chain is affecting numerous industry companies. How can manufacturers cope with this uncertainy when demand for products is still very high? In this interview, Adam Ishaq of GMP Labs offers tips and best practices for how companies can keep materials/packaging components in stock.
INDUSTRY
Elko Daily Free Press

Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain

The global pandemic combined with the desire to push toward cleaner energy sources and the electric vehicle revolution have finally cast a bright light on an issue that most in our industry have been discussing for years, if not decades. It didn’t matter how loud miners banged the drum —...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy