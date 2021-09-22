Zeller announces new lighting project for Chicago’s historic Wrigley Building

The Wrigley Building will be undergoing renovations to its exterior lighting. As a part of ownership’s commitment to reinvesting in the building for the next hundred years, the updates to the exterior lighting will include almost 650 new LED flood lights and LED accent lights, replacing the obsolete metal halide fixtures, reducing energy use by 60-70%. The coloring of the new LED exterior lighting was carefully selected to match the iconic lighting coloration of The Wrigley Building.