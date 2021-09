By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police say a Shotspotter alert sent officers to the area of Frankstown Avenue and Homewood Avenue. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. There is no word if any arrests have been made or if police have identified any suspects. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO