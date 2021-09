SAN DIEGO — Real estate developer DaSean Cunningham is elated he is breaking ground on the Newton Gardens housing project in the Southcrest neighborhood he grew up in. "Yeah we're African-American men, but we are doing it. I can do real estate and do it well because I have seen someone who looks like me doing it," said Cunningham of Paradigm Commercial Group.

