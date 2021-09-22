Democrats own the debt ceiling debacle
If the United States government should default on the national debt during the next few weeks, Democrats will be responsible. This is a practical truth: Democrats occupy the White House and narrowly control both the House and Senate. They run the joint. It's also a political reality. A new poll shows a third of Americans would blame Democrats for the default, while just 16 percent would put the onus on Republicans. (Four in 10 would blame both parties.)theweek.com
