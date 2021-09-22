CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU’S new Student Union draws from the past while rising toward the future

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a year, a chain-link fence fitted with a privacy tarp has blocked full view of the construction of Florida State University’s new Student Union. Beyond that fence is a scene of near-perpetual movement: a parade of machines — from massive dump trucks to pint-sized Bobcats — zipping across the site. The voices of dozens of workers accompany the warning beeps of trucks, and the occasional heavy thud punctuates the proceedings.

