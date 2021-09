Ryan Klink, an Associate in the Chicago office of Cushman & Wakefield, has been presented the Frank Mahoney award from the Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers in Chicago. The Frank Mahoney Award celebrates the industrial broker who acts with energy and integrity and personifies the conduct, principles and values AIRE imagines for its members. This is an award that honors commitment and character, not just financial success. An industrial broker with five (5) years or less experience as of December 31, 2020 and a current AIRE member or pending member inductee.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO