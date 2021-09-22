CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron and Biden patch things up

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
The French ambassador to the United States is set to return to Washington, D.C. next week, following a much-needed heart-to-heart between President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, The Hill reports. On Wednesday, the two world leaders spoke on the phone to discuss the elephant in the room — the...

