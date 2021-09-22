A Guide To ‘Art All Night,’ The Two-Night Arts And Music Festival Across D.C.

After going strictly online last year, Art All Night, D.C.’s two-night arts and music festival, is returning in-person this year. The event launched in Shaw and Chinatown in 2011 and has since expanded across all eight wards. Expect crowds: The last in-person version, in 2019, saw 30,000 guests flock to Shaw alone. While it’s hard to predict how the pandemic will affect residents’ attendance this year, the event is shaping up to be bigger than ever: At least three neighborhoods are joining in for the first time — Pennsylvania Ave East, Uptown, and The Parks main streets all have their first in-person Art All Night events this weekend.