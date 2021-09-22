CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A Guide To ‘Art All Night,’ The Two-Night Arts And Music Festival Across D.C.

By Elliot C. Williams
DCist
DCist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After going strictly online last year, Art All Night, D.C.’s two-night arts and music festival, is returning in-person this year. The event launched in Shaw and Chinatown in 2011 and has since expanded across all eight wards. Expect crowds: The last in-person version, in 2019, saw 30,000 guests flock to Shaw alone. While it’s hard to predict how the pandemic will affect residents’ attendance this year, the event is shaping up to be bigger than ever: At least three neighborhoods are joining in for the first time — Pennsylvania Ave East, Uptown, and The Parks main streets all have their first in-person Art All Night events this weekend.

dcist.com

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

New Club, Room 808, Brings Jazz And Comedy To Petworth 5 Nights A Week

Comedian Martin Amini is running a new standup comedy and jazz club in Petworth. Wanting to fill the void left by the mass closure of comedy and music clubs throughout D.C. over the past year, local comedian Martin Amini came up with a plan. Drawing on his decade of doing standup comedy in the D.C. area, the 33-year-old Silver Spring native recently opened Room 808 in Petworth, where he’s leveraging his connections in the comedy and music communities to put together five nights of performances a week.
ENTERTAINMENT
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

ALMA THOMAS: Start your weekend by joining the National Gallery of Art’s celebration of legendary local artist Alma Thomas. Participants can explore a display of works by other local artists honoring Thomas, pick up a free “art kit” (including a coloring book and cut out doll), and experience an installation inspired by Thomas’s Pansies in Washington. (National Gallery of Art; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

You Can Wrangle Invasive Plants At These Events Around D.C.

Many parks in the D.C. region are long and skinny, along the banks of creeks and rivers, and criss-crossed with roads and trails. This fringe forest, with lots of sunlight and water, is perfect habitat for many invasive plants — they can soak up the sun, growing faster than native plants and outcompeting them.
ANIMALS
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: McMillan

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
DCist

PARK(ing) Day Will Bring 12 ‘Parklets’ To D.C. On Friday

PARK(ing) Day, an annual event that turns some curbside parking spaces across the city into temporary parks, is returning to D.C. on Friday. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Like last year’s, this PARK(ing) Day will be on the smaller side this year, with 12 pop-up parks....
LIFESTYLE
DCist

D.C. Unveils Go-Go Mural At The Apartment Building Where #DontMuteDC Began

Muralist Kaliq Crosby poses in front of The Shay, where his “Go-Go City” mural now adorns the wall. On Tuesday, amid the morning traffic of Metrobuses and a small crowd of bystanders, D.C. officials unveiled a new mural celebrating go-go on a corner in Shaw, where a battle once brewed over D.C.’s music, culture, and treatment of longtime residents.
VISUAL ART
DCist

One Block Of Downtown D.C. Will Turn Into A Roller Rink This Weekend

The good times will be rolling in the District this weekend: More than 1,000 people have registered for DowntownDC On Wheels, a first-of-its-kind roller-skating jamboree. During the event, which starts Friday afternoon and lasts through Sunday evening, F Street NW will be closed to traffic between 8th and 9th Streets so that roller skaters can zip down the middle of the street.
POLITICS
DCist

14 Virtual And IRL Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Around D.C.

For four weeks in the Fall, the region is pulling out all the stops to celebrate national Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15. Organizations, business, and community groups are hosting both virtual and in-person events ranging from kid-friendly learning opportunities to dance performances to tasting menus. MUSIC,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Chuck Brown
DCist

Singer-Songwriter Neffy, Arlington Native, Wins NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest

The winner of NPR’s 2021 Tiny Desk Contest is Mecca Russell, a singer-songwriter from Arlington, Virginia. Russell, who goes by Neffy, rose to the top of thousands of contestants — and beat out some neighbors — for her entry “Wait Up,” a song inspired by moving back home during the pandemic, she told NPR. This year’s panel of judges included Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen, Tiny Desk alum Phoebe Bridgers, and last year’s winner Linda Diaz, among other critics and musicians.
MUSIC
DCist

A Replica Of The Original 9:30 Club Is Replacing Satellite Room

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl made the announcement in front of a sold-out 9:30 Club crowd Thursday. A new music venue — well, technically, an old one — is coming to 9th Street NW. During a sold-out, surprise Foo Fighter’s show Thursday night — one of the first in-person concerts at the 9:30 Club in 18 months — singer/guitarist Dave Grohl told the crowd that an exact replica of the original 9:30 Club will be built behind the existing venue.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art Museum#The D C Commission#The Arts And Humanities
DCist

Can You Outrun A Metro Train? And Other D.C.-Specific Challenges

Two men sprinted off a Red Line train at Dupont Circle, according to a viral Labor Day weekend tweet, and one of them boarded again at Woodley Park. They were apparently racing the train — one of them successfully. We have a lot of questions about how feasible this particular...
TRAFFIC
DCist

New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge To Open To Traffic On Friday Night

The biggest infrastructure project in the D.C. Department of Transportation’s history is almost ready for drivers, cyclists, and walkers to use. But first, officials had to cut the ribbon on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge as the sun gleamed off of the six soaring white arches on Tuesday. The fanfare included marching bands, a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and speeches from descendants of the famed abolitionist and one-time D.C. resident.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Friends, Family, And Supporters March For An’Twan Gilmore In D.C.

Friends and family of An’Twan Gilmore wore #JusticeforJuve t-shirts during the march. Family and friends of An’Twan Gilmore — the 27-year-old man fatally shot by D.C. police officer Enis Jevric the morning of August 25 — shut down some of D.C.’s busiest streets and intersections on Friday night along with other marchers. It was one of several protests they have held over the past week to demand accountability for their loved one’s death. About 150 friends, family and local activists marched.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Good Hair Days

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
HAIR CARE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy