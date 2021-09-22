CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Producer Apologizes To YouTuber For Copying Tower Of Terror Work, Is Making It Right

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Last week, YouTuber James St. Ogne, who creates videos for the Art of Engineering YouTube channel, came forth with allegations that the Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, had used some of the graphics he created for a video on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in the show's own episode on the iconic ride, and had done so without permission or credit. Looking at the graphics used in both, it was difficult to imagine any scenario when the ones used in Behind the Attraction weren't lifted from the original YouTube video, and it turns out that they were. Brian Volk-Weiss, producer on Behind the Attraction has reached out to St. Ogne and apologized directly for his work ending up in the show. The episode is set to be updated to include St. Ogne in the credits.

