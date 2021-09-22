Canelo Alvarez changing his view of Jake Paul?

Boxer Canelo Alvarez Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the longest time, Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul have been trading verbal jabs and insulting each other with no actual sparring in sight.

Now, it appears the Mexican boxing icon is easing his take on the YouTuber-turned-fighter, telling TMZ it might not hurt to have Paul brothers Jake and Logan connected to the sport.

"Maybe it's good for boxing bringing all their audience," Alvarez said. "We don't know... it is what it is."

Alvarez has never ruled out a standoff between him and Paul at some point, but he has been very clear that he doesn't think Paul is anywhere close to being ready for such a bout.

It's also possible Alvarez isn't paying much attention to the situation with Paul because he is focused on his Nov. 6 fight against Caleb Plant, which is already garnering extra attention after the two fighters went after each other at Tuesday's press conference.