Public Health

SC reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of COVID-19 but fewer deaths Wednesday than on Tuesday. Wednesday’s report listed a total of 2,327 new cases, with 1,599 confirmed through PCR tests and another 728 confirmed through rapid tests. The report listed 85 deaths, 69 of which were confirmed and 16 of which were listed as probable.

