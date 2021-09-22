CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLL promotes Luke Vanderpoel to co-lead for Freddie Mac platform

rejournals.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL has announced that Luke Vanderpoel has been appointed Senior Managing Director and co-lead of the company’s Freddie Mac platform alongside Senior Managing Director Steve Henderson. Vanderpoel has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial real estate with a specialization in Agency debt and Freddie Mac loan programs. Over the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
