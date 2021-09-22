CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dark Souls Finds the Tragic Meaning of Life in a Dying World

By Mike Worby
goombastomp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Souls legacy is a strange one to be sure. What began its life as a carefully tread waterline to avoid the attachment of the Sony-connected Demon’s Souls franchise would go on to become one of the most deliriously beloved and intensely demanding games of all time. A hybrid between Metroidvania-type exploration, Diablo-style action-RPG dungeon crawling, the ambient and atmospheric storytelling of Silent Hill, the endlessly digestible lore of Metal Gear Solid and the unforgiving old school sensibilities of the 8-bit generation of gamers, From Software had created something that the gaming world didn’t even know it needed: a game as cruelly demanding, and deliberately archaic as it was trailblazingly dynamic and artistically unyielding.

goombastomp.com

