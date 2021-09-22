City looks to update rental maintenance codes
The Emporia City Commission discussed potential updates to its property maintenance codes during its study session Wednesday morning. Chief building inspector Kory Krause reported to the commission that in recent years the Code Services Department had received an increasing number of complaints regarding poor living conditions in rental properties. However, the city’s current property codes are limited and seriously restrict what can be enforced, leaving the city with very few options for how it can assist its citizen renters.www.emporiagazette.com
