CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

City looks to update rental maintenance codes

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia City Commission discussed potential updates to its property maintenance codes during its study session Wednesday morning. Chief building inspector Kory Krause reported to the commission that in recent years the Code Services Department had received an increasing number of complaints regarding poor living conditions in rental properties. However, the city’s current property codes are limited and seriously restrict what can be enforced, leaving the city with very few options for how it can assist its citizen renters.

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Emporia, KS
Society
Emporia, KS
Government
NBC News

German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats

BERLIN— Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25 percent each...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam is moving slowly across the Atlantic on Sunday after developing into a Category 4 storm a day earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Landlord#Property Maintenance#Health And Safety#Ipmc#Public Works
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy