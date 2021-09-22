CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

24kGoldn on Michael Jackson, Drake, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

By Ethan Millman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwJ1r_0c4fiGPn00

24kGoldn ’s guitar-laced, melodic hip-hop defies a single genre , so it makes sense that his favorite songs are as eclectic as his own music. The 20-year-old rapper submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time rankings, voting for a healthy mix of post-2000s hip-hop and R&B with the occasional soul classic and pop anthem. Goldn — real name Golden Landis Von Jones — was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to participate in the new list.

Goldn described his Number One song, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as the “pinnacle of creativity,” from the iconic video to Jackson’s dance moves. “E ven though it came out before I was born, it still stood the test of time to be better than a lot of stuff that was coming out since I’ve been alive,” he says.

Among his other choices are hip-hop classics that include Outkast’s “Hey Ya,” Kanye West and Rick Ross’s “Devil in a New Dress,” and Drake’s breakthrough “Best I Ever Had,” alongside pop and R&B hits like Beyonce and Jay Z’s “Crazy in Love” and Frank Ocean’s “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

The Gen-Z rapper’s most recent choices are other genre-blending tracks like Young Thug’s “Wyclef Jean” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” But perhaps the most surprising were older soul mainstays like “Easy” by the Commodores and Sam Cooke’s  “A Change is Gonna Come,” the latter of which came in third on Rolling Stone’s new list.

“The tone of voice that Sam Cooke has is really, really cool,” Goldn says. “Just how it’s a little bit rough, similar to mine. But he’s able to hit these notes and have a distinct character and clarity to his voice as well. The lyrics were resonating with me because they give you hope. It gives you optimism that whatever it is, good or bad, this too shall change. ”

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye West
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Post Malone
Person
Kanye
Person
Beyonce
Person
Young Thug
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Drake Shares Cute New Photo Of Son Adonis, 3, Sticking His Tongue Out: ‘I Feel You Kid’

Drake took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of his three-year-old son Adonis stretching his arms out and being cheeky for the camera. Drake, 34, is sharing another cute pic of his son Adonis, 3, and it’s one of the best ones yet! The rapper posted the snapshot to Instagram on Sept. 13 and in it, the curly haired cutie is sticking out his tongue while his arms are stretched out wide. He was wearing a white short-sleeved top and light denim jeans and looked as happy as could be. Check out the pic HERE!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Off His Tupac Necklace On IG

Drake showed off one of his Tupac chains on Instagram, Wednesday, ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The blue necklace is one of two Tupac pieces in Drake's posession. The Toronto rapper first shared that he had copped the matching pieces back in July 2020.
CELEBRITIES
radionowindy.com

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After Latest Billboard Milestone

Drake may not be the King of Pop, but he is King of the Billboard charts. The Toronto rapper’s new album Certified Lover Boy not only posted the biggest first week of 2021 with 613,000 total album-equivalent units earned, but it also notched a record nine songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With such success comes questions and comparisons and content aggregator RapTV poised a tricky question for fans of Drizzy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24kgoldn#Time#Outkast#Commodores
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Says He Accomplished More Than JAY-Z & Diddy

It feels like the hip-hop media landscape has been dominated by Birdman for the last few days, following his recent interview on the Big Facts Podcast. The Cash Money Records great dropped plenty of gems during the podcast, including anecdotes about how he handed over nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne only being suitable to battle himself on Verzuz, nearly signing Kanye West as a producer, and much more. Now, let's dive into the claims he made about being more accomplished than just about everybody, including JAY-Z and Diddy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Finally Has His First #1 Song, Thanks To Drake

Future has been releasing hit records for over a decade but until today, he had never had a #1 song. He got very close with "Life Is Good" with Drake, which hovered around the top spot for weeks before dropping off. Now, after 125 overall entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Future can finally say that he's topped that chart, clocking in at #1 with "Way 2 Sexy."
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

'Billboard' Sparks Drake Vs. Michael Jackson Debate With Chart Numbers

Billboard got the internet buzzing with its latest comparison of Drake and Michael Jackson’s chart numbers, begging the question of whether or not the OVO head is as big of a star as the late King of Pop. The publication pointed out that MJ’s Billboard Hot 100 record for most...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Drake bigger than Michael Jackson? It’s a case of recency bias out of control

You probably heard that Drake has been pulling in some big figures for his latest album, Certified Lover Boy; its commercial success was never in doubt really. The album set the record for most U.S. top ten singles (9) from the one album, while it became the rapper’s tenth consecutive chart-topping album in the country after debuting atop the Billboard 200.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The 25 best Kanye West songs of all time

With the help of some Yeezy-loving musicians and writers (plus one footballer), we’ve picked the greatest Kanye West songs. It’s Kanye West’s world… we’re just living in it. The self-professed musical Picasso who created the hits on this list of the best Kanye West songs dominated the news cycle in advance of his eagerly anticipated Donda, holding a series of head-scratching listening parties, rubbing elbows with disgraced shock-rockers and endlessly tinkering on what he promised would be his magnum opus.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy