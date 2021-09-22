Paul Bettany Would Be Up For WandaVision Season 2 If It Happens
Speaking from the Emmys red carpet, Paul Bettany says he doesn’t think WandaVision season 2 will happen, but if it does, he’s already on board. Paul Bettany says he would be up for WandaVision season 2 if it ever happens. Bettany reprised his role as Vision in the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which premiered on January 15 of this year. The series earned significant acclaim from critics and audiences, with Bettany himself picking up an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.www.themainstreetmouse.com
