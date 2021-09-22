CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Paul Bettany Would Be Up For WandaVision Season 2 If It Happens

By Andrew
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking from the Emmys red carpet, Paul Bettany says he doesn’t think WandaVision season 2 will happen, but if it does, he’s already on board. Paul Bettany says he would be up for WandaVision season 2 if it ever happens. Bettany reprised his role as Vision in the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which premiered on January 15 of this year. The series earned significant acclaim from critics and audiences, with Bettany himself picking up an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Star Shares Interest In Returning For A Second Season

WandaVision was Disney+’s very first original entry into Marvel-based tv-series and while it may have been a limited series, fans and production members alike seem to be wanting more from a future season. The show came to its tragic conclusion after a nine-episode run which planted the seeds for Wanda...
TV SERIES
NME

Marvel Studios picks up its first-ever Emmy Awards for ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios has picked up its first-ever Emmy Awards for its hit Disney+ series WandaVision. At last night’s (September 11) first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021, the acclaimed miniseries took home the prizes for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Production Designer Mark...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

WandaVision unexpectedly comes up short at the Primetime Emmys

It wasn't a marvelous night for WandaVision at the Emmys. Marvel's first Disney+ original series, WandaVision, had an unexpectedly weak showing during Sunday's Emmys, contrary to what most pundits expected. The series, a tribute to the golden age of television that sees its lead character journey through sitcom history, didn't pick up a single win during Sunday night's ceremony.
TV SERIES
Marie Claire

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2: Will It Happen?

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers ended either very pleasantly—with everyone's arcs tied up in a neat little bow—or in a bit of a question mark with only a book-hallucination to rely on, depending on who you ask. Either way, it left the door wide open, particularly in terms of Masha's (Nicole Kidman) story continuing. But with the show being originally named a "limited series," with only eight episodes, it's not a guarantee. Here's everything we know about the possibility of a season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Paul Bettany
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Phase Iv#American#Mcu#English#White Vision
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Queen's Gambit Season 2 Won't Be Happening: 'We Would Ruin What We've Already Told'

Creator of "The Queen's Gambit" Scott Frank just delivered a very hard truth: some limited series are better off not getting renewed. The joy of a single-season show is the promise of a complete story. Knowing the ending from the onset means that when the season concludes, so will the character arcs, leaving the audience with a clear sense of finality. Expanding beyond that brings us into a world of unknowns — is there even enough story left to tell?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Tom Hiddleston?

Tom Hiddleston has been in our lives as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long (over a decade now) that he might as well be considered family. Ever since his debut as Loki in the Thor franchise, we’ve watched Hiddleston’s character attempt to take over Asgard in Thor and Earth in The Avengers, only to be killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, Loki found a way to survive in an alternate timeline during Avengers: Endgame by using the Space Stone to escape from his initial defeat at the hands of the Avengers in New York City. Recently, the God of Mischief has even tried to take over the Time Variance Authority in his series Loki on Disney Plus, and his ego has only doubled (literally) since then. We all know that Loki’s personality is larger than life itself, but how tall is the actor who plays him?
MOVIES
weisradio.com

‘Ted Lasso’? ‘WandaVision’? ‘Mare of Easttown’? Who will clean up on Sunday’s Emmy night?

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will be held live and in person in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and many prognosticators say there could be some new faces heading to the podium. Netflix’s trophy magnet The Crown earned 24 nominations — tied with the Star Wars series The Mandalorian — and could do well indeed. But with last year’s big winners Schitt’s Creek, Euphoria, Watchmen and Succession out of contention this year, the door could finally be open for Ted Lasso to score, and surprising nominees Cobra Kai and The Boys to shine.
TV & VIDEOS
washingtonnewsday.com

What Happens to Lucifer in Season 6?

Lucifer season 6 is now available on Netflix, and Lucifer Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) journey has come to a close. Lucifer has a revelation about his true role in life in the last series, but there is a lot of fear that Lucifer Morningstar will simply vanish before that happens. Everything...
TV SERIES
attackofthefanboy.com

Black Panther Civil War Skin Coming to Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed today that the suit used by Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War is coming to Marvel’s Avengers. According to the game’s developers, on Marvel’s Avengers official Twitter, the new Black Panther outfit will become available tomorrow (September 16) as a new addition to the game’s Marketplace. You can check out a full look at the skin’s in-game visual below:
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

The Morning Show Season 1 Recap: What Happened in the First Season?

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ ‘The Morning Show’ follows the staff and anchors of a breakfast news program, which airs on the Manhattan-based fictional UBA network. It’s a riveting story set in the post MeToo era and seeks to hold corrupt institutions that protect predatory and powerful men accountable. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is a household name as the host of the eponymous show.
TV SHOWS
/Film

Dollface Season 2: Is It Still Happening?

"Dollface" debuted on Hulu in late 2019. With Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") in the lead role, it was met with solid reviews and was quickly renewed by the streaming service. And yet, here we are, nearly two years later, and no second season has been released. What gives? Dennings fans need something to watch with "WandaVision" in the rearview mirror.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy