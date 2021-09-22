Paul Bettany Would Be Up For WandaVision Season 2 If It Happens

Tom Hiddleston has been in our lives as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long (over a decade now) that he might as well be considered family. Ever since his debut as Loki in the Thor franchise, we’ve watched Hiddleston’s character attempt to take over Asgard in Thor and Earth in The Avengers, only to be killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, Loki found a way to survive in an alternate timeline during Avengers: Endgame by using the Space Stone to escape from his initial defeat at the hands of the Avengers in New York City. Recently, the God of Mischief has even tried to take over the Time Variance Authority in his series Loki on Disney Plus, and his ego has only doubled (literally) since then. We all know that Loki’s personality is larger than life itself, but how tall is the actor who plays him?

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO