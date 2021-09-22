CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read FOMC September statement

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it will begin to taper its bond-buying program "soon" and start to raise interest rates before the end of 2022.

CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOMC teases start of taper "soon"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases “soon” and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The actions, which...
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

FOMC; Federal Reserve Policy Statement and Interest-Rate Projections

They will focus intently on the most recent Federal Reserve policy statement and the newly updated interest rate projections vis-à-vis the “dot plot” which will give projections through 2024. The statement will give insight for one of the biggest questions that might be answered, whether or not the Federal Reserve...
U.S. POLITICS
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

FOMC Pushes Gold Prices Down

Brace yourselves, gold bulls, as the Fed clears the way for tapering and shifts interest rate liftoff to 2022. You’ve been warned. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS
kitco.com

Gold, silver prices up after FOMC statement deemed not hawkish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and near their daily highs in early-afternoon U.S. trading...
MARKETS
CNBC

What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

