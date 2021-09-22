Can't remember your dreams? Here 10 tips to help your dream recall.

Don't let your dreams slip away. Recall them with these tips from Justina Lasley, founder and director of the Institute for Dream Studies:

1. Buy a dream journal to show your unconscious that you are committed. Before sleep, record the date and a brief synopsis of the day.

2. Before bed, put your recording materials by your bed and ask your unconscious to share a dream with you.

3. Get to bed a little earlier than usual. Shifting your sleep schedule often helps.

4. Avoid taking unnecessary medications before bed. Antihistamines and certain other medications can inhibit recall. Vitamin B6 is thought to increase recall.

5. If you wake in the night, focus on any dream images you have. Jot down a few words immediately . Don't believe you will remember in the morning or that the images carry no significance.

6. Drinking extra water before bed may prompt you to wake up following a dream segment and achieve recall.

7. If you have no recall or connections to your dream upon awakening, stay quietly in bed, eyes closed and imagine familiar people and settings.

8. Upon awakening, resume the sleeping position you were in while dreaming, usually your most comfortable sleeping position. Disrupting this position may shake your dream loose.

9. Write anything you remember, even if it is only one word, an emotion, or a physiological response.

10. Even if you cannot remember anything, note that much in your journal. For example, "I do not remember anything about my dreams last night. If I had I would take time to record it." It is amazing how receptive your unconscious is to your true efforts.

