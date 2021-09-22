CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans dig in on debt limit fight as economists warn of catastrophe

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Senators said Wednesday that they will not help address the debt limit as the United States barrels toward default, an unprecedented situation that experts warn would plunge the United States into a financial crisis. Democrats tied the debt limit suspension to a short-term budget bill to keep the government...

Washington Post

The nation faces financial calamity. Republicans will be to blame.

The White House on Thursday instructed federal agencies to prepare for an imminent government shutdown, in case Congress fails to pass a stopgap funding bill by Sept. 30. Government shutdowns are expensive and disruptive, and they deservedly sully the nation’s image and sense of self-respect. But at this point a lapse in government services should be the least of Americans’ worries. The nation faces an epochal financial disaster if Congress fails to raise the debt limit, forcing the country to default on its obligations and inviting a global financial panic.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Debt limit fight as much about 2022 politics as fiscal policy

The U.S. is heading to the precipice of a debt default as much for the sake of campaign ads and political branding as fiscal philosophy. While agreeing that the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing must be raised before it’s breached sometime next month, Republicans and Democrats are completely at odds over who should act.
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Senate GOP happy to let U.S. default on debt

Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: GOP's debt-ceiling game is yet another justification to nuke the filibuster

Senate Republicans’ threat to shut down the federal government and trash America’s credit rating rather than raise the debt ceiling to cover spending they themselves approved is a breathtaking study in hypocrisy and hostage-taking, even for them. Anyone who claims this dangerous game has anything to do with fiscal responsibility doesn’t understand the issue — or is betting along with those GOP senators that most Americans don’t. Either way, it’s a new low.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senators Repeatedly Boycott Vote For Muslim Nominee

On July 13, the Senate Small Business Committee was unable to vote on the nomination of Dilawar Syed for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. All 10 Republicans boycotted the vote, denying Democrats the quorum they needed to move forward. On July 15, the same thing happened again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
