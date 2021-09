(AP) — Training camps begin around the NHL this week less than 80 days since the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup. The shortest offseason in league history leads into what's supposed to be the first full, 82-game schedule since 2019-20. Across the country from Tampa, the expansion Seattle Kraken open camp as the 32nd franchise facing high expectations after the Vegas Golden Knights reached the final in their inaugural season four years ago. Rest and recovery is expected to be a major focus in camp given the minimal time off and another condensed schedule with an Olympic break in February.

