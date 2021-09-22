CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Arthur, TX

PA Health Department reporting new COVID-related deaths in PA/Mid-County

By KFDM/FOX4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ARTHUR/MID-COUNTY — The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths: 3 in Port Arthur; 3 in Nederland; 1 in Port Neches. The Port Arthur deaths include a 45-50 year old woman, a 15-20 year old male, and a 20-25 year old man. The Nederland deaths include a 55-60 year old woman, a 35-40 year old man, an da 70-75 year old man. The Port Neches death is a 65-70 year old woman.

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Neches, TX
Health
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Nederland, TX
Nederland, TX
Government
Port Arthur, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Port Neches, TX
Local
Texas Government
Port Neches, TX
Coronavirus
Port Arthur, TX
Health
Port Arthur, TX
Government
Nederland, TX
Health
Nederland, TX
Coronavirus
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Neches, TX
Government
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pa Health Department#Pa Mid County
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy