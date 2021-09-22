PA Health Department reporting new COVID-related deaths in PA/Mid-County
PORT ARTHUR/MID-COUNTY — The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths: 3 in Port Arthur; 3 in Nederland; 1 in Port Neches. The Port Arthur deaths include a 45-50 year old woman, a 15-20 year old male, and a 20-25 year old man. The Nederland deaths include a 55-60 year old woman, a 35-40 year old man, an da 70-75 year old man. The Port Neches death is a 65-70 year old woman.fox4beaumont.com
