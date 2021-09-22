CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold settles slightly higher, extends gains after Fed policy statement

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold prices settled with a modest gain on Wednesday, then moved up further after Federal Reserve officials signaled that they're almost ready to taper their bond-buying and expect to raise interest rates by late 2022. December gold was at $1,785.80 an ounce in electronic trading, following a settlement at $1,778.80, up 60 cents, or 0.03%, for the session.

