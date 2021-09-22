CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida relief, help for Afghan refugees: What else is in the House-passed funding bill?

By Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters Sept. 8, 2021, to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda including passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and pushing through a Democrats-only expansion of the social safety net, the at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

WASHINGTON - The Democratic-led House passed a bill to fund the government until early December and raise the nation's limit on borrowing Tuesday night, the latest effort to stave off economic peril and avoid a government shutdown.

The package will likely falter in the Senate due to Republican opposition, despite a looming fiscal crisis if the debt ceiling isn't raised or suspended.

The federal government will shut down Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, if funding is not passed into law. In October, the U.S. could default on its debt load if Congress does not increase its borrowing limits.

If Congress doesn't provide funding for its financial obligations this could result in the first default on U.S. debt.

But the spending package isn't only about funding the government. Also included is money to help resettle Afghan refugees who left their native country after the 20-year war ended and money to provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ida's damage .

Here are the details in the package.

Funding the government and suspending debt limit

The package would provide money to fund the government through Dec. 3. It also extends borrowing authority through the end of 2022.

Republicans opposed to the funding say it would lead to a spending binge, despite the government needing to meet financial obligations already incurred. They also argue that Democrats should include the funding in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

“I will not support signing a blank check as this majority is advancing the most reckless expansion of government in generations,” said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

The Senate is evenly split, meaning Democrats would need to find 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been adamant the GOP will not provide the votes needed.

During a speech on the House floor after the bill passed, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back.

"This is not about future spending. Some would like to give the impression that we're just doing this – no, this is about paying bills already incurred, including the Social Security recipients, again, veterans and millions who have benefited from the bipartisan COVID relief legislation passed last December," Pelsoi said.

Congress previously suspended the debt limit for two years in 2019 while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Hurricane disaster relief

Included in the package is $28.6 billion in disaster relief for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events that occurred over the past 18 months.

Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. With 150 mph winds at landfall, Ida tied as the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the mainland.

It caused significant damage to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Ida also caused flooding the Northeast, leaving more than 60 people dead, including 27 in New Jersey and 13 people in New York City.

President Joe Biden toured storm-ravaged areas of Louisiana, New York and New Jersey earlier this month.

Support for Afghan evacuees

In the fallout of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, lawmakers included $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees' resettlement in the U.S. in the spending plan.

The U.S. has evacuated or helped facilitate the evacuation of nearly 90,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14.

Roughly 65,000 Afghans were forced out of their country and are headed to the U.S. for resettlement. Many of the refugees are staying in military bases, at convention centers and even some community colleges as they await their next move.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are honorary co-chairs of Welcome.US, an organization that will help streamline the process of resettling Afghan refugees in the U.S.

Contributing: Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

