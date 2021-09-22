CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Roy Kent Is Everywhere ... and That's the Problem

By Christopher Boulton
mediavillage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love Ted Lasso. The show, the character, the idea. I was raised in the Midwest, so his naive niceness resonates. Apparently, I'm not alone. The show has been widely celebrated as an earnest, joyful and funny balm for the soul delivered just in time for a world battered by a global pandemic and increasing political polarization. And, over the weekend, the Apple TV+ series about a relentlessly positive American football coach charming a beleaguered English football (soccer) club racked up seven Emmy Awards (the most ever for a comedy in its first season). But, as Ted would say, winning isn't everything and it's high time the Television Academy put that particular lesson into practice.

www.mediavillage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Watch: 'Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein on Why He Wanted to Play Roy Kent and His Love of Cursing: "You've Got to Use Your Talents"

If any character has taken the Internet by storm this year, most people would go far and above to nominate Roy Kent, the eternally grumpy footballer-turned-coach from Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Those who won’t are most likely the small portion of the population who have yet to be sucked into the whirlwind that is the Jason Sudeikis-led series — but would things have turned out differently had we not been blessed with the presence of Brett Goldstein in the role?
CELEBRITIES
mediavillage.com

The CW's Mark Pedowitz on the Induction of the Network into the AdvancingDiversity Hall of Honors (PODCAST)

The CW's Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, who has helmed the network for the past decade, credits his staff and the members of the creative community that have been involved in dozens of its shows for making it so inclusive right from the start. Despite winning recognition for making such strides, he is not about to rest on his laurels. He still sees much room for improvement in all areas of the business, as he tells Jackie Cutler in this candid interview.
TV & VIDEOS
mediavillage.com

The Powerful State of Audio in the New Normal

There has never been a better time for audio, especially integrated audio that incorporates over-the-air radio, digital audio and podcasts. Audacy has just released their State of Audio e-book that details integrated audio's power to track, reach and engage consumers that is backed up by advanced and cutting-edge research and data.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Emmy Awards#American Football#The Apple Tv#The Television Academy
mediavillage.com

The Substack "Moment" Accelerates

In his inaugural Substack post published on September 1st, the Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie explained why he had chosen to join the online newsletter platform: "The point of doing this is to have a closer relationship with readers, to speak freely, without any intermediaries or gatekeepers. There's just us here, just you and me, and we can take this wherever it goes. I hope you'll enjoy the ride. I'll try to make it fun."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mediavillage.com

A4's Natalia Irmin on the Future of TV Without Cookies

We are facing an industry-wide shift in the way we think about and perform targeting and measurement. This is driven by widespread changes in the identity landscape that are diminishing our ability to collect IDs, as most imminently demonstrated by the upcoming retirement of the third-party cookie. While not always the optimal way of data gathering, we as an industry have come to rely on the cookie and other readily available identifiers. But this change need not be a challenge, according to a4 Advertising's Director of Data Strategy and Partnerships, Natalia Irmin (pictured above). In fact, a cookieless future is going to look pretty good. "Cookies are not something that has always existed," she said. "It feels like they have always existed, but they actually haven't. We still measured before cookies were available and those practices will be coming back."
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

These Ted Lasso Birthday Cards On Etsy Reference The 'Believe' Sign & Roy Kent

There’s a lot to love about Apple TV+’s award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso. It has lovable characters like the overly optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and foul-mouthed Roy Kent (Gold Goldstein), delicious shortbread biscuits, rom-communism, and adorable moments with the entire AFC Richmond team. Just watching an episode is enough to put you in a good mood, so why not share that happiness with your bestie by getting them one of these Ted Lasso birthday cards on Etsy?
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy