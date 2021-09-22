Roy Kent Is Everywhere ... and That's the Problem

We are facing an industry-wide shift in the way we think about and perform targeting and measurement. This is driven by widespread changes in the identity landscape that are diminishing our ability to collect IDs, as most imminently demonstrated by the upcoming retirement of the third-party cookie. While not always the optimal way of data gathering, we as an industry have come to rely on the cookie and other readily available identifiers. But this change need not be a challenge, according to a4 Advertising's Director of Data Strategy and Partnerships, Natalia Irmin (pictured above). In fact, a cookieless future is going to look pretty good. "Cookies are not something that has always existed," she said. "It feels like they have always existed, but they actually haven't. We still measured before cookies were available and those practices will be coming back."

