Stocks are going to suffer as inflation heats up and the Federal Reserve is forced to tighten policy faster than expected, market guru Jeremy Siegel says. “For next year we’re going to have much more inflation,” the finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School told CNBC. “When you see worse inflation, the Fed is going to be pressured, and that’s going to disturb the market.”

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO