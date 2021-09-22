CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Get Ready for Olaf to Recap Favorite Disney Classics Soon on Disney+

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe previously shared the exciting news that November 12 has officially been named “Disney+ Day” by Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek. There is so much to get excited about with new content and films such as the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” arriving on Disney+ to all subscribers on November 12. Among plenty of other new Disney+ experiences, Disney announced, “Olaf Presents” will make a grand debut. In this all-new Disney Plus original series, Walt Disney Animation Studios has created shorts as everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, from the popular Disney Frozen film, retells classic Disney films in a way that only the sweet and fun Olaf can!

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Popular Disney World Ride Could Undergo Refurbishment Very Soon

The fan-favorite Disney Parks attraction, Big Thunder Mountain, could soon undergo a refurbishment as Disney has filed another permit for the location of the Magic Kingdom ride. Big Thunder Mountain in Disney World recently closed for a short refurbishment from June 7 to June 12, 2021. Now, a new permit...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Universal Makes Fun of Space 220, But Sorry Universal – Disney’s Screens Are Better!

It has finally happened! Disney fans are rejoicing because, after the long wait, Walt Disney World Resort has launched the grand opening for the highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant located within EPCOT. We were there for the grand opening on September 20, 2021, and enjoyed every moment of our dining experience right along with many other Disney Park Guests. From the elevator to space, to the impressive drinks, out-of-this-world food, and fantastic atmosphere… it’s really a Disney restaurant not to be missed! Check out our experience and photos here. Despite the Disney fan excitement, it seems like Disney’s neighboring competitor is possibly showing a little jealousy.
LIFESTYLE
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Josh Gad
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

“It Fits!” Video of Cinderella’s Stepsisters Trying on Disney Guest’s Handmade Shoes

What’s the most magical experience you’ve had with a Disney character? It seems like all of us Disney fans have at least one moment we can remember when we experienced an extra special interaction at a Disney Park with a Disney character. For one Walt Disney World Resort Guest, the experience was double the fun with Cinderella’s Stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. While currently, character meet and greets are unavailable, Guests will spot characters at a safe distance waving and encountering Guests from afar. In this case, a Guest has handmade shoes for a photo opp. When the Guest showed the shoes to the stepsisters at Magic Kingdom… well, the magic happened!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Popular Disney Resort Is Getting a Big Makeover

Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Art of Animation Resort hotel is popular with Guests for a number of reasons. It is the most “Disney-themed” Resort at Disney World, with characters from a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films — like The Lion King (1994), The Little Mermaid (1989), Cars (2006), and Finding Nemo (2003) — featured throughout the property.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Legend#Covid#Walt Disney World#Disney Plus
disneydining.com

Another Disney Resort Favorite Is Reopening Next Month!

It’s happening, Disney fans! Entertainment is making a comeback and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see the return of many of our favorites. From “A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King” to “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage“, we’ve seen entertainers return to work at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Along with the Parks, some of the best of the best entertainment on the property will also be making a return. We previously shared the news that Yehaa Bob Jackson is heading back to Disney’s Port Orleans when it reopens next month. And now, YES – another Disney Resort favorite is returning to the stage.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

The Next Stitch Crashes Disney Collection is Releasing VERY Soon!

If you’ve been following the Stitch Crashes Disney collections this year, then you know that Disney has released a LOT of exclusive Stitch merchandise!. Many of the items have sold out quickly in the series inspired by classic films, including Sleeping Beauty, Lady and the Tramp, The Little Mermaid, and more. The next collection to be released is inspired by the most classic Disney film of all, and we’ve finally got a date when it will be available to shop!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
wdwinfo.com

See Ya Real Soon, Disney Store!

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced the September closure of most Disney Store locations nationwide. This is the second and final phase of the closure process. The closest one near my town in New Jersey is about thirty minutes away in a mall that I’ve visited often. It will be part of the closure, leaving the state with only one remaining open. Can you believe that the one near me opened in the late 80’s?! It’s been that long. It’s the end of an era.
RETAIL
allears.net

Score Your Favorite Disney Items For LESS Online Today Only!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you can’t make it into Disney World for your shopping spree, hopping online to shop is the way to go. And, one thing you’ll find online from Disney...
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Hawkeye, Coming Soon to Disney+

Marvel fans have had a LOT of new series to check out over the past few months on Disney+. From WandaVision to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, there’s been quite a lot to get excited about. But, the Marvel fun isn’t over yet. Marvel Studios’ next series — Hawkeye — is set to debut later this year and now you can check out a special trailer for this new show!
TV SERIES
disneyfoodblog.com

A Dress Inspired By a Classic Disney Attraction is Now Available Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to iconic Disney rides, “it’s a small world” is just about as classic as it gets!. Considering how quintessentially Disney this attraction is, it’s fitting that...
APPAREL
allears.net

Applications for Disney World’s College Program Will Be Open Soon

There are so many incredible experiences you can have across the parks. But, if there is one extra special one, it’s the ability to be a part of Disney World’s College Program. While the Disney College Program shut down in the midst of the pandemic, it’s making its way back...
COLLEGES
travelawaits.com

Disney Fan-Favorite Returning For Holiday Season

Between the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort and the upcoming winter holiday season, visitors to Florida’s Disney theme parks will be able to partake in some incredibly special events in the coming months. In particular, one longstanding Disney holiday tradition is back in 2021 after taking a break during pandemic restrictions last year.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guess Who We Spotted Getting Ready for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary?!

The 50th Anniversary is getting closer and closer every day!. We’re just about two weeks out, and Disney World is quickly preparing. We’ve seen all kinds of decorations go up around the resort, from banners to sculptures to brand new signs and we’ve spotted some filming a few times in the parks. Today, one of our readers spotted camera crews again, but there was something special about the “celebrity” they were recording!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Releases Menu For New 50th Dining Experience Coming Soon

Disney World is bringing a special dining experience to one of the Magic Kingdom Resort hotels — specifically for the 50th anniversary. California Grill, located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, will not be accepting bookings after October 2, 2021 as Disney is creating a special dining experience just for the 50th anniversary! And now we have a first look at just what the menu will entail.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy