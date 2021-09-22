Get Ready for Olaf to Recap Favorite Disney Classics Soon on Disney+
We previously shared the exciting news that November 12 has officially been named “Disney+ Day” by Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek. There is so much to get excited about with new content and films such as the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” arriving on Disney+ to all subscribers on November 12. Among plenty of other new Disney+ experiences, Disney announced, “Olaf Presents” will make a grand debut. In this all-new Disney Plus original series, Walt Disney Animation Studios has created shorts as everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, from the popular Disney Frozen film, retells classic Disney films in a way that only the sweet and fun Olaf can!www.disneydining.com
Comments / 1