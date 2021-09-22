CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

VP Harris raises concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants with DHS secretary Mayorkas

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris raised concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants by border patrol agents during a call with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, her spokesperson said.

The White House has criticized the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.

“Secretary Mayorkas shared the Vice President’s concern and noted that he looks forward to updating her on the investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility once it concludes,” Harris’s chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

Osiris Kings
4d ago

are you kidding me?? she is the main problem with the boarder. open boarder with no where for these people to go but under a bridge. how can she justifying her short coming at the boarder. and try to twist blame on others.

Douglas Carlson
4d ago

Or here’s another thought, instead of giving free everything to the illegal border crossers, why don’t we take care of our homeless, veterans, they need help NOW, do you even care about Americans…….

