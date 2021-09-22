Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back in action and ready to blow your mind

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Cosmo’s Magic Theater is a place where illusion and imagination come to life. It’s also one of the few of its kind left across the globe, and it’s right here in Colorado Springs. After a long COVID shutdown, Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back open and ready to bring magic to the lives of people in Southern Colorado.