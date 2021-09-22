CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Dechra Acquires Exclusive License from Hassinger Biomedical for Equine ProVet APC™

By Press Release
TheHorse.com
 4 days ago

Dechra Veterinary Products is pleased to announce the acquisition of the veterinary marketing and distribution rights to the ProVet APC™ (Autologous Platelet Concentrate) and ProVet BMC™ (Bone Marrow Concentrate) systems from Hassinger Biomedical. These two patented medical devices concentrate platelets or bone marrow in 90 seconds with a processing time of 2.5 minutes from start to finish.

thehorse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheHorse.com

3 Neurologic Equine Diseases to Know

Neurologic diseases can be deceiving, presenting as subtly as an extremely mild lameness or as plainly as a suddenly staggering, dogsitting, or recumbent (down and unable to get up) horse. And while a large number of conditions can cause neurologic signs in horses, some are much more likely to than others. Our experts report the following as three conditions all horse owners need to be aware of:
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Product Review: Kinetic Vet EquiShield SA and CK Shampoo

Editor’s note: We at The Horse are horse owners like you. Certain equine-care products have impacted how we manage our own animals, and we want to share our experiences with you. These select products are ones we use and love every day. This summer I was anticipating one big event:...
PET SERVICES
The Associated Press

UPC Hydrogen Acquires Exclusive License in Asia Pacific Region from Proton

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- UPC Hydrogen Pte Ltd (” UPC Hydrogen ”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the exclusive license to produce hydrogen from technology developed by Proton Technologies Inc. (“ Proton ”) for a selection of countries in the Asia Pacific region. UPC Hydrogen is an affiliate of Renewables Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd (” UPC Renewables ”), a private company with 8 GW of wind, solar and storage in development, under construction or in operation across the Asia Pacific region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheHorse.com

U.K. Horses Possibly Underprotected Against Influenza

Although many horses in the United Kingdom get vaccinated against equine influenza according to recommended protocols, they might not be sufficiently protected from the disease. According to a new study, owners often have their horses vaccinated following different regimes associated with the horse’s activity and veterinary recommendations, but that strategy...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Nature.com

An updated, computable MEDication-Indication resource for biomedical research

The MEDication-Indication (MEDI) knowledgebase has been utilized in research with electronic health records (EHRs) since its publication in 2013. To account for new drugs and terminology updates, we rebuilt MEDI to overhaul the knowledgebase for modern EHRs. Indications for prescribable medications were extracted using natural language processing and ontology relationships from six publicly available resources: RxNorm, Side Effect Resource 4.1, Mayo Clinic, WebMD, MedlinePlus, and Wikipedia. We compared the estimated precision and recall between the previous MEDI (MEDI-1) and the updated version (MEDI-2) with manual review. MEDI-2 contains 3031 medications and 186,064 indications. The MEDI-2 high precision subset (HPS) includes indications found within RxNorm or at least three other resources. MEDI-2 and MEDI-2 HPS contain 13% more medications and over triple the indications compared to MEDI-1 and MEDI-1 HPS, respectively. Manual review showed MEDI-2 achieves the same precision (0.60) with better recall (0.89 vs. 0.79) compared to MEDI-1. Likewise, MEDI-2 HPS had the same precision (0.92) and improved recall (0.65 vs. 0.55) than MEDI-1 HPS. The combination of MEDI-1 and MEDI-2 achieved a recall of 0.95. In updating MEDI, we present a more comprehensive medication-indication knowledgebase that can continue to facilitate applications and research with EHRs.
SCIENCE
TheHorse.com

Researchers: Monitor All NSAID-Treated Horses for Colitis

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs)—even flunixin meglumine and meloxicam—can cause digestive upset in horses, sometimes within 48 hours of administration. Although the effects are usually mild, caretakers should monitor treated horses and assess whether the benefits of pain relief outweigh potential digestive system discomfort, according to a team of European researchers. “NSAIDs...
ANIMALS
HIT Consultant

Flywheel Acquires Radiologics, Raises $22M for Biomedical Research Platform

– Flywheel, a biomedical research data management platform, announced the acquisition of St. Louis-based Radiologics. The two organizations’ combined capabilities in imaging research data management and analytics provide the medical research community unrivaled end-to-end research workflow solutions—from open source to global enterprise. – In addition, the company announced a $22M...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Dechra Pharmaceuticals#Apc#Veterinary Care#Medical Devices#Provet Bmc#Dechra North America#The Provet Apc#Provet Apc
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Equine First Aid Kit Essentials

We've all been there, we've reached for our horse first aid kit only to realise the bandage we thought we had, we actually don't. The list of items you can add into a first aid kit is almost endless, and a little overwhelming when it comes to choosing the essentials.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. Several companies are working on so-called oral antivirals, which would mimic what the drug Tamiflu does for influenza and prevent the disease from progressing to severe. "We believe that tackling the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract, or have been exposed to, the virus, complementing the impact that vaccines have had," said Mikael Dolsten, the company's chief scientific officer. Pfizer started developing its drug, called PF-07321332, in March 2020 and is testing it in combination with ritonavir, a repurposed HIV medicine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RiverBender.com

Identifying Signs To Prevent Diabetes: A Workshop Series

COLLINSVILLE — Are you at risk for developing diabetes? Acknowledging possible signs and symptoms of pre-diabetes can help you make important life changes today. Join University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Mary Liz Wright to learn to identify risk factors for pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The time is now to learn how to reduce your risk for diabetes and develop a new and healthy taste of life. If an accommodation is needed to participate in the program, please Continue Reading
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Expensive Drug in America

Many of the most prescribed medications in America are to treat pain or lower the risk of heart disease. At the top of that list, according to Medicine.net, are Vicodin, Zocor, and Metformin. Many of these are available for as little as $5 because of the health insurance copay system. The prices of some rare […]
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy