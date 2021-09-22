CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Bellinger to IL, Pollock Update, Should LA Have Kept Yoshi?

By Doug McKain
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured left rib. The former MVP has struggled to get it going at the plate this season where he’s hitting .159 with a 29% strikeout rate. The injuries have piled up for the former MVP, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has already suffered three injuries that have led to IL stints this season.The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

