Dodgers News: Bellinger to IL, Pollock Update, Should LA Have Kept Yoshi?

When the Dodgers traded for injured LHP Danny Duffy at the deadline, they hoped they would be able to get him right by at least sometime in September, but after a recent setback, it appears that he won’t pitch for LA this season. During a bullpen session on Friday, Duffy re-aggravated the flexor strain injury in his throwing arm that has kept him off the mound for most of the 2021 season. We discuss how losing Duffy impacts the Dodgers starting rotation and bullpen and if trading for him was a mistake.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO