Despite some rough waters, commissioners OK backing Cross-Bay Ferry
Pinellas County commissioners hesitantly approved an agreement Tuesday to financially support the Cross-Bay Ferry over the next several years. While the county commissioners expressed concerns in advancing the Cross-Bay Ferry, the board ultimately cast a 5-2 vote in favor of entering a four-year interlocal agreement with the operators HMS Ferries Inc. so the service would become a permanent year-round service by 2024.stpetecatalyst.com
