The CW's Mark Pedowitz on the Induction of the Network into the AdvancingDiversity Hall of Honors (PODCAST)

By Jacqueline Cutler
mediavillage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW's Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, who has helmed the network for the past decade, credits his staff and the members of the creative community that have been involved in dozens of its shows for making it so inclusive right from the start. Despite winning recognition for making such strides, he is not about to rest on his laurels. He still sees much room for improvement in all areas of the business, as he tells Jackie Cutler in this candid interview.

