The CW's Mark Pedowitz on the Induction of the Network into the AdvancingDiversity Hall of Honors (PODCAST)

I love Ted Lasso. The show, the character, the idea. I was raised in the Midwest, so his naive niceness resonates. Apparently, I'm not alone. The show has been widely celebrated as an earnest, joyful and funny balm for the soul delivered just in time for a world battered by a global pandemic and increasing political polarization. And, over the weekend, the Apple TV+ series about a relentlessly positive American football coach charming a beleaguered English football (soccer) club racked up seven Emmy Awards (the most ever for a comedy in its first season). But, as Ted would say, winning isn't everything and it's high time the Television Academy put that particular lesson into practice.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO