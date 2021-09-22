OILERS JOSH ARCHIBALD TAKING A BEATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT FROM EDMONTON'S GM

Josh Archibald of the Edmonton Oilers is taking a ton of flak on social media after the team's GM announced that one of his players has chosen not to get vaccinated and will end up missing up to 30 games this season. While Holland chose not to name the player, Archibald's timeline of Tweets - in which he talks about the "plandemic", calls on Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired and retweets videos from One America News Network (OAN) - pretty much gives it away.