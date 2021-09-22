CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OILERS JOSH ARCHIBALD TAKING A BEATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT FROM EDMONTON'S GM

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Archibald of the Edmonton Oilers is taking a ton of flak on social media after the team's GM announced that one of his players has chosen not to get vaccinated and will end up missing up to 30 games this season. While Holland chose not to name the player, Archibald's timeline of Tweets - in which he talks about the "plandemic", calls on Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired and retweets videos from One America News Network (OAN) - pretty much gives it away.

Anthony Fauci
Tyler Bertuzzi
Steve Yzerman
Josh Archibald
KESQ

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility. The Country Music Association awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered. Children 12 and under will have to either mask up or provide a negative test result.
NHL
chatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Mikko Koskinen needs to bounce back

Edmonton Oilers, Mikko Koskinen #19 (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) It has been said before in the past, but it is worth saying again. The Edmonton Oilers need Mikko Koskinen to bounce back in a big way this season. The Edmonton Oilers have Mikko Koskinen signed through the end of...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun: The Edmonton Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap space available and it may lead to a Kailer Yamamoto bridge contract. Where he fits into the lineup is also a question – is he a top-six winger or a third-line winger?. Flyers Joel...
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers announce numbers for newcomers

The Edmonton Oilers have announced the numbers for the players joining the team. Duncan Keith will wear number 2 for the team this year, the same number he wore with Chicago. The numbers has been worn by 14 players in Oilers history, most recently Andrej Sekera and Jeff Petry, while Lee Fogolin was the first to don the number from 1980-87.
NHL
wiartonecho.com

Edmonton Oilers top pick out three months after second surgery needed

This in from the Edmonton Oilers: “Oilers forward Dylan Holloway underwent successful wrist surgery on Tuesday afternoon. Recovery from yesterday’s procedure is expected to take a minimum of three months. Holloway originally required surgery for a scaphoid fracture while playing at the University of Wisconsin earlier this year. During the recovery process it was determined by Oilers medical staff and surgical hand specialists that he required further surgery. His rehabilitation will take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.”
NHL
dobberprospects.com

September 32-in-32: Edmonton Oilers

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the.
NHL
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
