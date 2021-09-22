Thrills, Chills, and Hand Amputation! The Horror Film THE NEW HANDS Premieres October 1st – Watch This Scary Trailer!
New horror film THE NEW HANDS has its world premier October 1st at Silicon Beach Film Festival held at Hollywood’s historic Chinese Theater! This trailer looks so scary!. The producers of the upcoming horror comedy feature film THE NEW HANDS are pleased to announce that the film will formally hold its World Premiere at the historic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Friday October 1st at 5:00PM as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
