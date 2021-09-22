CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrills, Chills, and Hand Amputation! The Horror Film THE NEW HANDS Premieres October 1st – Watch This Scary Trailer!

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew horror film THE NEW HANDS has its world premier October 1st at Silicon Beach Film Festival held at Hollywood’s historic Chinese Theater! This trailer looks so scary!. The producers of the upcoming horror comedy feature film THE NEW HANDS are pleased to announce that the film will formally hold its World Premiere at the historic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Friday October 1st at 5:00PM as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Slasher Movie Reveals Bone-Chilling First Look Trailer Ahead of October Premiere

Netflix has revealed a bone-chilling first look trailer at its new slasher movie, There's Someone Inside Your House, ahead of the film's October premiere. In the movie, a group of Nebraska high school students are being stalked a murdered by a killer who wears masks of their faces when he — or she — comes to slaughter them. The slayer's motivation? Each of the victims is hiding a terrible or unseemly secret that they don't want to get out, but the murderer is going to reveal them anyway.
MOVIES
hypable.com

Peacock drops chilling new trailer for ‘One of Us is Lying’

Everyone’s got something to hide in the newest trailer for Peacock’s One of Us is Lying, which just hit the internet. Strap yourselves in for one helluva school year at Bayview High. The newest trailer for Peacock’s upcoming adaptation of One of Us is Lying is here, and it sets...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

New trailer for fantasy horror Witch Hunt

Momentum Pictures has released a trailer and images for the fantasy horror Witch Hunt. Written and directed by Elle Callahan, the film focuses on teenager Claire and her family as they work as part of an intricate network helping women cross the border into Mexico and avoid the US federal witch hunters; take a look here…
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

“Welcome To The Blumhouse” Debuts Trailers For Four Horror Thrillers, Premiering on Prime Video This October

Amazon Original presents WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE. UNSETTLE IN and watch the official trailers and posters for all 4 horror thrillers from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television’s second installment of WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. The...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for New Horror Film 'There is Someone at Your House'

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for There is Someone at Your House. The slasher film is adapted from the novel written by American author Stephanie Perkins, in which the producers include Shawn Levy, who produced Stranger Things, and James Wan of The Conjuring. The plot centers around Makani Young,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

How ‘Nightbooks’ Director David Yarovesky Made a Kids’ Horror Film That’s Actually Scary

Netflix’s Nightbooks, which began streaming today, is not like the horror movies for kids you’ve seen recently. It is not a cheerful animated comedy where the vampires tell jokes. It is not a brightly-lit adventure about a magical Halloween wonderland. The cat—hairless, hardly cuddly—doesn’t even talk. And that’s exactly what director David Yarovesky wanted.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Four Trailers for Amazon's WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE Horror Film Anthology

Blumhouse and Amazon Studios have released four trailers for their upcoming slate of horror films for the Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology. These films are described as “an all-new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling.” We now have our best look yet at what to expect from the four films that will be released.
MOVIES
wfxb.com

Company Looking to Hire Someone to Watch Horror Films

Movie reviewer was named as a perfect job for lazy people…and one company is looking to hire one for $1,300! FinanceBuzz will select one lucky person to watch 13 classic horror films of varying budgets. And yes, they will cover the cost of movie rentals. The only catch is you have to wear the FitBit they provide so they can compare your heart rate when watching high vs. low-budget films. The 13 films have also already been selected and they are: Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Paranormal Activity and the 2018 remake of Halloween.
ENTERTAINMENT
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
IGN

Madres: Watch the Chilling Trailer for This Upcoming Film

The film stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo. Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza and written by Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione, arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 8, 2021.
MOVIES
wcexaminer.com

‘Malignant’ delivers intense thrills and chills

Filmmaker James Wan knows how to give people the chills on the big screen. After Wan first thrilled everyone with the first ‘Saw’ movie in 2004, the filmmaker went on to bring more thrills and chills to the big screen, with the ‘Insidious’ franchise, the ‘Conjuring’ franchise and also produced the 2016 horror flick ‘Lights Out.’ He also went on to put together films that had nothing to do with the genre, such as ‘Furious 7,’ ‘Aquaman’ and this year’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ (produced).
MOVIES
Anime News Network

New Macross Delta Film's Trailer Unveils October 8 Opening With Frontier short

The official website for the Macross franchise posted the full trailer for the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film on Saturday. The trailer announces that the film will open on October 8. The film will play with the "Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū" (Macross Frontier Film Short:...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Tom Hanks takes matters into his own hands in official 'Finch' trailer

In the nearly three-minute video, Finch explains that he hid—"frightened and so alone"—as the above-mentioned solar flare scorched crops and food—in an underground bunker. That's when he found his beloved dog, Goodyear, who is his only companion while developing a robot. The robot is meant to help them "find a new home ... in a dangerous and ravaged world."
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Best horror films on Netflix to watch this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, some may want to start the spooky festivities early. The good news is Netflix has a collection of horror films that are always available. We’ve gathered a selection that we feel are guaranteed to give viewers the chills this Halloween. Contents. Army of the Dead. While Zack...
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Roh Trailer: Malaysia's Oscar Submission Offers Folk Horror Chills [Exclusive]

Film Movement has provided us with a stunning exclusive trailer for "Roh," a supernatural thriller that served as Malaysia's Oscar submission last year. It will arrive via Virtual Cinema and, day-and-date, on Digital/VOD this October 29. Here is the official synopses:. "Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Trailer for the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE – In Theaters November 12th and On Demand and Digital November 16th

Saban Films will release the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE In Theaters November 12, 2021 and On Demand and Digital November 16, 2021. Colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy and Gerry are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. Racing to complete the experiment, Loretta dies in a fiery car accident. Five months later, as the trio struggle to move on with their lives and the work they’d started, Loretta returns. She’s full of energy, enthusiasm, seemingly unaware she’s been gone for months. Are the friends losing their collective minds or has something remarkable happened? Soon, each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer. Professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. A violent correction is necessary to maintain order.
MOVIES

