Video shows Missouri officers let police dog bite Black man

By JIM SALTER Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County prosecutor’s office is investigating an incident caught on cellphone video in which white officers allowed a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest. The video of the arrest Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Woodson Terrace has sparked outrage online and...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 9

