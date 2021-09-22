Josh Alexander, Mickie James appearances set for Impact
Coming off last Saturday's Victory Road, former X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and Mickie James are set to make appearances on Wednesday's Impact Wrestling. Alexander will kick off the show after the events of Victory Road where he relinquished the title after defending against Chris Sabin. He said he was invoking "option C" which allows the current champion to trade in his title at any time for a shot at the Impact World title. He then challenged Cage for October's Bound for Glory pay-per-view.www.f4wonline.com
