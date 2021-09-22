CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

OC Business Owner Angela Mirabella Among Several Arrested In $6.1M Student Loan Scam

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43trkt_0c4fchhC00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Orange County business owner has been arrested in a $6.1 million student loan debt relief scam.

Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, was one of seven people indicted on a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information in a scheme that prosecutors say netted more than $6 million from an estimated 19,000 victims nationwide, including 3,000 in California.

Mirabella scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, according to jail records.

Mirabella is the founder of The Mirabella Group LLC, located in Huntington Beach, as well as Student Renew LLC and My Financial Solutions, both of Newport Beach, according to a grand jury indictment.

The alleged scheme involved multiple call centers that “swindled” student loan holders with promises of debt relief for a total of $1,000 in fees paid monthly, California State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news conference Tuesday.

The scheme operated between 2017 and 2020, Bonta said. The alleged victims paid the fee to gain debt relief, but did not receive any help and instead often ended up with higher student loan interest, defaults and late notices, Bonta said.

The defendants allegedly stole about $6.1 million, prosecutors said.

The student loan holders assumed their debt was now being handled by the companies and that the fees they paid went toward the loans, prosecutors said.

The call centers reached about 380,000 student loan holders.

“Teachers, nurses, single parents — folks from every walk of life,” Bonta said. “They pretended to be associated with the U.S. Department of Education and falsely guaranteed they could lower student loan payments.”

When some of the student loan holders grew “suspicious,” the callers “would apply pressure and fake deadlines and imply there was no other way to get debt forgiveness,” Bonta said.

In some cases, the defendants would extract personal identifying information to change the terms of their student aid without the consent of the victims, Bonta said.

Many of the victims were unaware they were scammed because they did not receive late-payment notices due to programs offering relief during the pandemic.

The other defendants include Cesar Sandoval-Vilchis, 35, Stephen Allen Gamboa, 39, Briana Nacole Graham, 35, Matthew Bruce Walsh, 27, Teresa Marie Lovato, 45, and Paulina Francine Pacheco, 32.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Ronnie Andrew Garcia, 43, Identified As Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Beach Police Saturday

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The Orange County Coroner’s Officer identified 43-year-old Ronnie Andrew Garcia as the suspect shot and killed Saturday by police in Huntington Beach. The U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach was underway nearby and the beach was crowded with people. The incident unfolded south of the pier as the competition was winding down just around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. It was then that officers responded to a call of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they made several attempts for Garcia to comply. When he didn’t, they shot him. Cellphone video captured that moment, with people heard in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

First Weekend Eligible Adults Can Receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shot In Los Angeles County

BURBANK (CBSLA) – This weekend marks the first opportunity that eligible adults have access to a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot in Los Angeles County. “It’s worse to be in a hospital dying than to take any small risk you believe their might be with the vaccine,” Liz Klimphinger, who just received her booster shot, said. “I feel a lot more protected. Now, is it a 100% that I can’t get anything? No. But I feel the most protected that I possible can, that I’m doing my part. Experts say what’s important to know, aside from who is eligible, is that those seeking...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

On First Day Pfizer’s Booster Available For Eligible Adults In LA County, Few Have Turned Up For The Shot

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – On the first evening that the Pfizer booster shot was available to some residents of LA County, staff at a Van Nuys clinic said they were busier administering COVID-19 tests than they were giving out third doses of the vaccine. Mybelth Chavez, a healthcare worker, is a member of several groups now eligible for the booster shot. The Van Nuys resident hasn’t yet gotten her third shot because she only recently got fully vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration recommends people don’t get the Pfizer booster until six months after full vaccination. “I feel like it’s the best thing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: Venice Family Threatened With Violence By Man Allegedly Living In Encampment Across From Their Home

VENICE (CBSLA) – Some Venice residents are complaining that the boardwalk cleanup, showcased by city leaders as a response to the sometimes dangerous homeless encampments, has simply lead to the camps and the people who live in them moving. One family’s doorbell camera captured footage of a violent threat from a man allegedly living in a homeless encampment across the street from their home. “I will kill your husband,” a man can be seen saying in the video. The family is now too worried to share their identities and say they are desperate for help. “There are drug addicts and there’s gang activity, there’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Business
Santa Ana, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man Allegedly Tried To Run Over Members Of A Fairfax Synagogue With His Car Wednesday

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) – A man who witnesses say was yelling anti-Semitic threats to dozens of people at a synagogue Wednesday allegedly tried to drive his car into the crowd. On what was supposed to be an evening of celebration and faith, members of Fairfax area synagogue say a man they had never seen before disrupted their concert Wednesday and began making threats. “He was in an absolute rage and he was screaming, ‘I’m a real Muslim and I’ll show you what real terrorism looks like,’ and my wife and kids are this event,” said security guard David K. A member of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One Dead In Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday are continuing their investigation. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Viera said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

3 Of The 4 People Shot At Willowbrook/Rosa Park Metro Station Friday Remain Hospitalized

WILLOW BROOK (CBSLA) –  Three of the four people injured Friday in a shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station remain hospitalized, listed in critical condition with stable vital signs. The effort to identify the three shooting suspects continues. A fourth victim had less severe wounds, according to Ramon Montenegro, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Transit Services Bureau. Montenegro also one of the suspects brandished a firearm at a fifth victim, though that person was not injured. A witness to Friday night’s shooting, which was reported at about 7:40 p.m., said the incident started with an argument. “At first...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Federal Court Strikes Down Judge’s Order To Provide Housing To All Skid Row Homeless

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal appeals court Thursday vacated a Los Angeles judge’s order that would have required the city and county of L.A. to provide housing to all homeless people living on Skid Row by next month. FILE — Homeless encampments on Skid Row in downtown L.A. on April 21, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) In April, in response to an ongoing lawsuit over the homeless crisis, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued a mandatory injunction ordering the city and county to offer housing to all homeless people in downtown L.A.’s Skid Row within six months. A panel of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
CBS LA

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Drop To Lowest Mark In 2 Months

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has dropped to its lowest level since late July. Nurses discuss concerns with a woman deciding to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic for homeless people, hosted by the L.A. County Department of Public Health and United Way on Sept. 22, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) There were 991 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in L.A. County Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from the California Department of Public Health. It marks the first time that L.A. County COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped below the 1,000-mark...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Friday Last Day For LAUSD Employees To Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Before Oct. 15 Deadline

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, so today is the last day employees have to get a first shot of a two-dose vaccine to make that deadline. The Los Angeles Unified School District mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees last month. But even if vaccinated, all employees and students must still undergo weekly tests. “I’m doing it because of the deadline,” said Megan Escobar, a special education assistant who’s been hesitant to get her first dose due to concerns over the vaccine’s development. Escobar’s father, Dr. Rafael Escobar, who is principal of Marianna Avenue Elementary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Father And Son Arrested In Connection To 3 East LA Murders Dating Back to 2014

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and his father were arrested Thursday in connection with three cold case murders in a small area of East Los Angeles dating back to 2014. Anthony Velasquez, 31, and his 51-year-old father, Manuel Velasquez, were taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky. The two men are believed to be connected to the murders of 34-year-old Jesse Avalos in 2014, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles in 2015, and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez in 2018. Sheriff’s officials had released composite sketches of two men...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Blasts RAND Report On Deputy Gangs, Says Reforms Already In Place

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday criticized a report concluding that gang-like cliques continue to exist among deputies, insisting that his administration has cracked down on such groups and that researchers never conferred with him on the issue. He also insisted the report by the Santa Monica-based think tank RAND Corporation made bold statements about the continued existence of deputy gangs based on limited numbers of survey responses, while also failing to distinguish between actions taken under his administration compared to past sheriffs. “I read through the entire report and I did not find a single reference comparing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Debt Relief#Oc Business Owner#Cbsla#The Mirabella Group Llc#Student Renew Llc#My Financial Solutions#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
CBS LA

Judge Orders Paul Flores, His Father, To Stand Trial For Murder In Kristin Smart Disappearance

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA/AP) – A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge Wednesday morning ordered a San Pedro man to stand trial on a murder charge in the 1996 Northern California disappearance of college student Kristin Smart. His father has also been ordered to stand trial for being an accessory after the fact. Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores, following their arrests on April 13, 2021, in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart in San Luis Obispo, Calif. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office) San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said there was probable cause Paul Flores, 44,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS LA

CBS2 Investigation Uncovers Dozens Of Security Breaches At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new CBS2 investigation has uncovered 126 security breaches at Los Angeles International Airport over the past six years. CBS2’s David Goldstein obtained hundreds of pages of police reports detailing people who successfully made it through secure areas, some of whom made it out onto the runways. “This is a story that needs to be told,” retired Federal Aviation Administration special agent Brian Sullivan told Goldstein. CBSLA obtained the reports through a public records request. However, about a month later, LAX said they had been inadvertently released as the result of a clerical error. The airport claimed the request...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dr. Simone Gold, Beverly Hills Physician Indicted In Capitol Riot, Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccine Across The Country

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area emergency room doctor who has been indicted for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been traveling across the country spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: CBS) Dr. Simone Gold is a licensed physician and surgeon, according to the California Medical Board, and founded America’s Frontline Doctors, which staged a now-infamous news conference in front of the Supreme Court last year to criticize pandemic lockdowns and government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. In one appearance, Gold claimed that that all the COVID vaccine candidates cause diseases, rather than help prevent...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

15 LAPD Officers Awarded The Medal Of Valor, The Department’s Highest Honor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fifteen LAPD officers were presented with the department’s highest honor, Medal of Valor, the Purple Heart, and the Preservation of Life Award Thursday morning. The honors were awarded to officers who knowingly and willingly went above and beyond while placing their lives in grave danger. At the ceremony, body-cam footage was shown revealing some of the split-second, life and death decisions the LAPD officers were facing. “These men and women that are here are just a small sample of the heroism and service that the 10,000-plus men and women sworn and professional classes of this department go out each day, the work they go out to do,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. One of the purple hearts was awarded to the son of an officer who died in 1966 after being shot by a man during a traffic stop. The officer had returned fire and wounded the gunman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS LA

Suspect Brandishing Gun During Standoff Shot, Killed By Deputies Near Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man who was brandishing a gun during a bizarre standoff was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon in the community of Rosamond, north of Lancaster. Sept. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began at 4:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park in the 45000 block of 5th Street East on a report of a man in the park who was pointing a gun at passing cars and people. When a sheriff’s department helicopter flew over the scene, the suspect jumped into a white car and drove away. The helicopter followed him from above, and an LASD armored vehicle also responded. The suspect drove west onto Avenue B and then into a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, the sheriff’s department said, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at both the helicopter and the armored vehicle, prompting deputies to open fire on him. The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds. His name was not immediately released. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

‘Ankle Biter’ Mosquito Population On The Rise In Orange County

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – The aedes mosquito, more commonly referred to as the “ankle biter,” has officially landed in all 34 Orange County cities. “Me, I count…I see one, two, three, four, five, six just on this side and there are a whole bunch more under my sock,” said Aliso Viejo resident Andrew Smith “Kind of classically itchy and I just felt a ton of bug swarming around my ankles. I was like, ‘This is not fun,'” said another Aliso Viejo resident, Sonoma Camozzi. Experts say the “ankle biters” are multiplying and there’s and there’s no sign of them disappearing any time soon. “It...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CDC Panel Green-Lights Pfizer Booster For Some Adults While Newsom Mulls Vaccine Mandate For Kids 12 And Older

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel of outside experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for some adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago. CDC leadership still needs to sign off before boosters can officially be administered. LA County Health officials signaled their support. “The boosters really are appropriate at this point for people that have been designated by CDC and the FDA,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health. Booster-eligible adults include those over the age of 65 and people 18-64 who are are at high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 On Your Side: Workers Seek More Flexibility In Post-Pandemic World

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – From Zoom meetings to home offices, the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed how we do business, and study after study has shown that a majority of American workers don’t want to lose that flexibility after the pandemic is over. A recent Bloomberg study found that nearly 40 percent of the workers they polled would leave their jobs if they were forced to work full time in the office. Before the pandemic, Jackie Purcell, a mother of two, commuted five days a week from Granada Hills to Brentwood for her job at a commercial real estate company. “Oh boy, I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy