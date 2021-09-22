CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for SBA 7(a) loans is rising. These 50 lenders doled out the most in Q2

By Andy Medici
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago

Small businesses are taking advantage of the SBA's more traditional lending products as the agency's Covid-19 rescue programs fade. Here's a look at the top lenders for the second quarter of 2021.

gbnewsnetwork.com

SBA: Enhancements to COVID EIDL Loan Program Announced

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. Program Updates. Increasing the...
CREDITS & LOANS
Cleveland.com

Deadline looms for potentially lucrative SBA loan enhancements

The clock is ticking for small businesses to take advantage of some potentially lucrative Small Business Administration loan enhancements set to expire in the coming days. Currently, the SBA’s guarantee on its 7(a) loans is 90% up to $3.75 million, an enhancement Congress passed in late 2020 — and up from the 75% guarantee the SBA offered before that on loans greater than $150,000. SBA fees for all 7(a) loans had also been waived, having previously been a total of several percentage points for loans.
Time

1.5 Million Americans Face a Financial Cliff as Mortgage Forbearance Ends. These Are Their Options

If it hadn’t been for a mortgage forbearance program, Destiny Blackmon says she could have lost her home. Blackmon had just returned to work after dealing with a medical issue when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and knocked her and her husband, Floyd, and their three children off their feet again. “It just got really bad … both of us had like a crazy reduction in hours,” says Blackmon. By June 2020, she estimates they were getting by on the equivalent of a single pre-COVID income.
REAL ESTATE
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

SBA changes policy on COVID disaster loans

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Businesses that may be facing challenges from the COVID delta variant can now take advantage of policy changes to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
theodysseyonline.com

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance: Things To Know

With so many natural disasters impacting both startups and small businesses, the owners are facing constant financial problems. If you are one of them, you need to understand what exactly you can do to avoid the impact on your business. Thus, you should not think twice before making the right...
CREDITS & LOANS
thekatynews.com

Choosing a Money Lender: An Easy Guide to Selecting a Loan

Choosing a money lender is not as easy as it sounds. There are, in fact, a number of things to consider before choosing one, and the tips in this informative article will help you make an informed decision on which licensed money lender Singapore suits your needs best. This article also includes information about the different types of loans that are available today!
CREDITS & LOANS
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

