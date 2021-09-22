CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans dig in on debt limit fight as economists warn of catastrophe

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Senators said Wednesday that they will not help address the debt limit as the United States barrels toward default, an unprecedented situation that experts warn would plunge the United States into a financial crisis. Democrats tied the debt limit suspension to a short-term budget bill to keep the government...

Comments / 27

Patrick Lee
4d ago

Socialism is the catastrophe. Dems have the means to raise the debt ceiling on their own. Don't ask Republicans to cosign this insanity.

Reply(11)
14
Patrick Lee
3d ago

The catastrophe would be passing this bill. Hold the line Mitch. We have finally reached the point of why the election was stolen. This is truly the hill to die on.

Reply
7
educated male
4d ago

don't understand people's surprise...Trump has bragged about his willingness to declare bankruptcy...it's why no American lending companies would lend him any more money, he doesn't pay the bill.

Reply(2)
8
Fox News

Rep. Brady slams Dems for creating an 'economic and political crisis' with excess spending

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, argued on Fox News' "Sunday Mornings Futures" that Democrats are creating an "economic and political crisis" as he discussed government spending. He argued that Democrats are trying to "ram through" trillions of dollars’ worth of "crippling tax hikes" and the "expansion of the welfare state," noting that they have "also failed to keep the government open, failed to provide disaster relief to Louisiana and a lot of other states and of course haven’t raised the debt ceiling."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON -- What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell needs to stop playing games with the debt ceiling

Hysteria, like controversy, is usually a manufactured phenomenon in Washington. But when it comes to the increasingly vocal worry that Congress will not raise the debt ceiling, the hysteria is real and warranted. This is no arcane exercise in wonkery. All of us and the global economy will be in for a world of hurt if Congress fails to act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Debt limit fight as much about 2022 politics as fiscal policy

The U.S. is heading to the precipice of a debt default as much for the sake of campaign ads and political branding as fiscal philosophy. While agreeing that the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing must be raised before it’s breached sometime next month, Republicans and Democrats are completely at odds over who should act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
