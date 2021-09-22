CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobster Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by IMARC

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.

