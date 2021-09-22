CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maritime Satellite Communication Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

The Maritime satellite Communication market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 billion in 2018 to USD 8.30 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the enhanced need in the growth of improved communication. Due to the increase in...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market May See a Big Move |D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives, ILJIN Diamond

Latest published market study on Global Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Synthetic Jewelry Diamond space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Novatek, AOTC, Element Six, HEYARU GROUP, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Washington Diamonds Corporation, Morgan Technical Ceramics Diamonex, Advanced Diamond Solutions, Sandvik AB, Applied Diamond Inc., D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives Limited, ILJIN Diamond, Centaurus Technologies, Inc., Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Crystallume, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Hebei Plasma Diamond, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond, Pure Grown Diamonds, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind & Sumitomo Electric Industries.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Recyclable Cups Market Swot Analysis by key players JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup

Latest published market study on Global Recyclable Cups Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Recyclable Cups space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Paper Cup Company, BioPak, Berry Plastics Corporation, Eco-Products, JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup & FrugalPac Limited.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS

